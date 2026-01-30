WATCH| Alexander Zverev Complains About Carlos Alcaraz Taking Medical Timeout At Australian Open Semi-Finals

World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz is currently locking horns with Alexander Zverev for their semi-final match at the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena. Third seed Alexander Zverev looked visibly upset when Carlos Alcaraz asked for a medical timeout (MTO), believing the Spaniard was experiencing cramps and not an actual injury during their high-voltage Australian Open clash.

This incident took place in the 10th game of the third set after Carlos Alcaraz won the prior two sets 6-4, 7-6(7-5). Notably, it was when the scores were levelled 4-4 that the world no. 1 felt discomfort in his quadriceps after missing a backhand. Following the miss, he crouched down before taking an MTO at the sit-down.

Alexander Zverev Gets Angry Over Carlos Alcaraz's MTO

Following Alcaraz's MTO, Alexander Zverev looked far from happy as he watched the Spaniard being treated by his physio. The German player approached the match officials and expressed his frustration. Notably, as per the rules, players cannot treat cramps like an injury and take MTO; however, Carlos Alcaraz still received treatment.

The video of Zverev's outburst went viral on social media. Some netizens even transcribed the German's words, which allegedly read, "It's unbelievable that he gets treated for cramps... Carlos Alcaraz can’t take an MTO for cramps. He’s not injured. You're protecting these two guys [Alcaraz & Sinner] all the time."

While Zverev pleaded with the match officials, Alcaraz looked relaxed while getting treated by the physio. Meanwhile, even the commentators sounded confused over the incident and wondered out loud if it was regarding his knee injury or discomfort in his quad.

