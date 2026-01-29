Updated 29 January 2026 at 21:49 IST
Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australian Open Semifinal In India?
Carlos Alcaraz will face off against Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open semifinal at Rod Laver Arena.
Carlos Alcaraz is in the pursuit of a career grand slam and Alexander Zverev could dent a severe blow to his ambitions when he takes him on in the Australian Open semifinal. Alcaraz hasn't lost a set and has looked sharper with each passing game in the tournament.
Alcaraz could become the youngest player to reach a career grand slam, and Zverev's inconsistent results in major tournaments could be an added benefit. The German is yet to win a Grand Slam in his career, finishing as a runner-up three times, including last year.
They both have an equal number of wins against each other and the onus will be on Zverev to finally break his shackles.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Semifinal Live Streaming
When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open semifinal Match take place?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open semifinal match will take place on Friday, January 29, 2026.
Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open semifinal match take place?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open semifinal will take place at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia.
At what time will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open semifinal match start?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open semifinal match will start at 9 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open semifinal match?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open semifinal match will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open semifinal match?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open semifinal match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV website and app with a subscription.
