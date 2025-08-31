Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match Live In India?

World number two-ranked Carlos Alcaraz returns to action in the US Open. The Spanish tennis player would be in action against France's Arthur Rinderknech in the Round of 16 action at Flushing Meadows.

The upcoming round of 16 matches promises high drama on what could be a sunny afternoon in New York. Carlos Alcaraz stands out as the favourite to win, but Arthur Rinderknech has a chance to pull off a career-defining moment against the world number two.

Carlos Alcaraz To Face Arthur Rinderknech In US Open RO16 Action

Carlos Alcaraz has cruised past Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, and Luciano Darderi without dropping a set and has been in supreme form at the 2025 US Open so far.

The world number two looks determined in the race as the US Open tournament heats up. Alcaraz has been aggressive and precise with his shot-making and strategy calls, making him an overwhelming favourite in the build-up to the upcoming match.

Number 73-ranked Arthur Rinderknech has pulled off a solid breakthrough run after defeating Benjamin Bonzi to secure a spot in the RO16.

The Frenchman would have to present his A-game against one of the top-ranked tennis players to pull off an upset.

Rinderknech's dominant serve and explosive baseline play could come in handy, but Alcaraz's incredible court coverage and cognitive toughness make him a favourite.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Carlos Alcaraz has an overwhelming advantage, having a 3-0 record against Arthur Rinderknech. The last time they were in action was at Queen's Club, with the Spaniard sealing the win. It would all come down to consistency.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open Match Take Place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open Match will take place on Sunday, August 31, 2025, from 11:00 PM IST onwards.

Where Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open Match Take Place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open Match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

How To Watch The Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open Match live on the JioHostar app and website with a subscription.