Novak Djokovic Scripts History At The US Open, Goes Past Legendary Roger Federer In Unique List After Defeating United Kingdom's Cameron Norrie

US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic has been nothing but impressive in the ongoing 2025 edition of the 'Flushing Meadows'. Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slams to his name, is on the hunt to win his record-breaking 25th. The 38-year-old Serbian legend defeated United Kingdom's Cameron Norrie in the third round by 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-3. Djokovic is now in the fourth round of the US Open, and it also makes him the second oldest man to reach this stage of the 'Flushing Meadows'.

Djokovic Goes Past Roger Federer In Unique List

Records continue to tumble as Djokovic keeps on getting the better of his opponent in the ongoing 2025 edition of the 'Flushing Meadows'. Djokovic now has 192 hard-court Grand Slam victories, one more than the great Roger Federer who has 191 hard-court wins to his name. The Serbian legend secured this record, courtesy of a four-set win over Norrie.

Not to forget the fact that the Serbian great is battling fitness concerns, but he still continues to push beyond his limits to get the desired results. "I'm still trying to find my groove. Today I played the best I have so far in the tournament," said Djokovic after the game. Djokovic looked in trouble due to a lower back injury, and it did force him to take a medical timeout early.

"My team wants me to suffer on the court so I can spend more minutes there. Looking from that perspective, it is good," said Djokovic, but he refused to reveal too much, keeping the fact in mind that he still has plenty to achieve in the tournaments and his rivals might be taking a note of his shortcomings.

Jan-Lennard Awaits Djokovic In Round Of 16