Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The ATP Finals Match Live In India?

The stage is set for a thrilling match, which will determine a semi-finalist in the ATP Finals competition in Turin. The sensational Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns against the home favourite Lorenzo Musetti. Expect it to be a fierce duel as one will help the winner advance into the semifinals. The loser, on the other hand, has to walk out of the competition.

There will be fierce intensity and flair from both the athletes as the group-stage match has become a practical knockout. Alcaraz and Musetti are in a now-or-never situation with this match-up.

Carlos Alcaraz And Lorenzo Musetti Lock Horns In A Pre-Knockouts Clash

Carlos Alcaraz has been on another level with his performance, displaying constant brilliance across ATP Masters and Grand Slam events. His deep runs in tour-level events and the Wimbledon triumph are some of the most significant moments for the Spaniard in 2025.

Alcaraz has quickly risen through the ranks as one of the most dominant players in the current generation of men's tennis. His solid forehand and the capacity to dictate rallies make him a genuine threat. Carlos' athleticism also knows no bounds as he continues to shine on the big stages and under pressure.

Lorenzo Musetti will have a mega chance to do the unthinkable at his home event. The Italian has displayed solid flashes of brilliance against the top ten-ranked stars and made a name for himself with his elegant one-handed backhand.

The Italian has acknowledged that facing Alcaraz would be one of his toughest tests. But he has held on to the hope that Turin would back him up, and he gets a newfound energy to stand tall against the mad titan.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti, ATP Finals Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti ATP Finals Match Take Place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti ATP Finals match will take place on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Where Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti ATP Finals Match Take Place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti ATP Finals match will take place at the Pala Alpitour in Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

What Time Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti ATP Finals Match Start?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti ATP Finals match will start at 01:00 AM IST onwards.

Where Can You Watch The Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti ATP Finals Match On Live TV?

