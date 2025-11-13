Indian Women Tennis Stars Set For Historic Outing At Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs In Bengaluru

Billie Jean King Cup: As India gets set to host the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs for the first time at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium, Bengaluru from November 14 to 16, captain of the Indian team, Vishal Uppal remains upbeat, as per a press release.

This is the first time India is hosting an international women's tennis event of such stature. There is also deep satisfaction among Indian athletes that the country has begun to regularly host major and reputed international competitions such as the World Para Athletics Championships, the Women's Cricket World Cup, and now the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs. Events of this stature not only bring world-class sport to Indian soil but also give homegrown athletes the invaluable opportunity to compete in familiar conditions against the highest level of international opposition.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved financial assistance of Rs 80 Lakh to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) scheme for the conduct of this event towards the conduct and organization of the Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs in Bengaluru.

"It was very crucial and critical getting the required support from the Sports Authority of India and from the Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, because our athletes need all the support that they can get. The whole team is very thankful for it," Uppal said, as quoted from a press release.

Through its Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme, SAI had also sanctioned the Senior National Coaching Camp for 12 members, including 10 players, held from November 4-11, at the same venue in Bengaluru. The camp featured the squad, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia, Prarthana Thombare, and reserve Vaidehee Chaudhari, under the guidance of Uppal and coach Radhika Kanitkar, with physiotherapists Dipali Pandey and Namita Rao providing support.

Sahaja and Shrivalli are part of the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme, modelled on lines of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to ensure 360-degree assistance to Asian Games medal prospects and support to players of those disciplines where India has struggled to win a medal at the Olympics in recent times, like in surfing, gymnastics, cycling, tennis, etc.

SAI had also provided the financial assistance of Rs. 40 Lakh to the AITA for holding of Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group-1 held in Pune from 7 to April 15, this year and a separate funding for its preparatory camp from 1st to April 7.