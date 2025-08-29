Updated 29 August 2025 at 19:55 IST
Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Third Round Match Live In India?
Carlos Alcaraz will take on Luciano Darderi in the third round of the US Open 2025 on August 29.
US Ope 2025: Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns against Italy's Luciano Darderi in the third round of the ongoing US Open 2025, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, on August 29.
The third round fixture between Alcaraz and Darderi will kick off at 9 PM IST.
Alcaraz started his voyage in the US Open 2025 with a stunning 4-6, 5-7, 4-6 victory over the USA's Reilly Opelka. Following in the second round, the Spanish tennis player clinched another dominating 1-6, 0-6, 3-6 victory over Mattia Bellucci.
On the other hand, Luciano Darderi clinched a straight-set win over Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the first round. Darderi sealed a 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win over the Australian. In the second round, Luciano Darderi faced trouble against American tennis player Eliot Spizzirri, but still clinched a 6-0, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 victory.
In the upcoming match, Carlos Alcaraz will definitely get an advantage over Luciano Darderi. But in tennis, you can't write someone off.
Carlos Alcaraz has made his way into the US Open 2025 after winning the recently concluded Cincinnati Masters. In the final, Jannik Sinner retired hurt, following which Alcaraz got his hands on the trophy.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi Live Streaming
When Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi US Open 2025 Match Take Place?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi US Open 2025 Match will take place on Friday, August 29, 2025, from 9 PM IST onwards.
Where Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi US Open 2025 Match Take Place?
The Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi US Open 2025 Match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City.
How To Watch The Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi US Open 2025 Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Luciano Darderi US Open 2025 Match live on the JioHostar app and website with a subscription. The live telecast of the US Open tournament will be aired on the Star Sports Network.
