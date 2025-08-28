US Open 2025: Holger Rune Suffers Shock Second Round Exit After Losing Marathon Match to Jan-Lennard Struff

Arguably one of the biggest upsets of the US Open 2025 tennis Grand Slam tournament has taken place on Thursday (August 28), as Holger Rune suffered a surprising five-set defeat to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in a match that lasted long and saw both men get the opportunity to make it to the third round.

Rune was beaten 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 by the unseeded Struff, with the veteran German star putting in a performance for the ages.

It was a slightly better showing at Flusing Meadows in 2025 than it was in 2024 for the Dane, but few expected Rune to be out of the tournament this early.

Struff Triumphs in Marathon Game

The first indication that fans were in for a long night of action in this game came from the fact that the first set needed to be decided via a tie-break.

It was one that Struff won, but the back and forth nature of the match meant it was not a guarantee of anything to come and that is how it proved in the second set.

Rune dominated and won it 6-2, but then suffered a similar loss in the third set as he could only pick up 3 games, losing the set 6-3.

The Dane was staring at the prospect of elimination and pulled out a close 6-4 win in the fourth set, meaning it was all to play for.

The match nearly saw another tie-break but it was Struff who managed to win the final set 7-5.

Rune's Underwhelming Grand Slams Run Continues

It also continued Rune's habit of playing poorly in Grand Slam tournaments - his best showing across Slams in his career has been making the quarterfinals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Despite a career-high ranking of number 4, he has never come close to competing for Slam titles and has only won 5 career titles - of which only one is a Masters event with 3 being ATP 250 events and one being an ATP 500 event.