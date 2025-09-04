Carlos Alcaraz 'Wants Revenge' vs Novak Djokovic in US Open 2025 Semi-Final

US Open 2025: We are still a couple of days away from the much-awaited US Open 2025 semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. It will also be the first time the two legends face off since Djokovic's four-set win in Melbourne in January. Even during their clash before that, Alcaraz lost. Even when the two faced off in a gold medal match at the Paris Olympics, the Spaniard failed to edge the Serbian. Months after that, Alcaraz has now seeking revenge and he wants it at any cost. Alcaraz also claimed that he knows Djokovic is ‘hungry’ for the win.