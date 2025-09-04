Updated 4 September 2025 at 13:04 IST
Carlos Alcaraz 'Wants Revenge' vs Novak Djokovic in US Open 2025 Semi-Final
US Open 2025: Ahead of the much-awaited semi-final, Carlos Alcaraz has send a warning to Novak Djokovic.
US Open 2025: We are still a couple of days away from the much-awaited US Open 2025 semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. It will also be the first time the two legends face off since Djokovic's four-set win in Melbourne in January. Even during their clash before that, Alcaraz lost. Even when the two faced off in a gold medal match at the Paris Olympics, the Spaniard failed to edge the Serbian. Months after that, Alcaraz has now seeking revenge and he wants it at any cost. Alcaraz also claimed that he knows Djokovic is ‘hungry’ for the win.
‘Really want revenge’
“Novak, we all know Novak's game… It doesn't matter that he has been out of the Tour since Wimbledon. [He’s] playing great matches here. I know he's hungry. I know his ambition for more, so let's see. I know I played a lot of times against him. I really want revenge. That's obvious," Alcaraz said as quoted by ATPTour.com.
For the unversed, Alcaraz is now merely a couple of wins away from securing what will be the sixth Grand Slam title of his professional career. Alcaraz beat Jiri Lehecka in his quarter-final match. Alcaraz won the game 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 4 September 2025 at 12:58 IST