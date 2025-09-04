'Canadian Hockey Player?' Jannik Sinner Demeans Felix Auger-Aliassime Ahead US Open 2025 Semi-Final

US Open 2025: Defending champion Jannik Sinner was in ominous form on Wednesday night as he cruised past 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6–1, 6–4, 6–2 to reach the semi-final. Now, Sinner takes on Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-final. The 25th seed from Canada is having a great run at the US Open 2025. In fact, he is just a win away from his second Grand Slam final.

But can he get there, does he have enough steam left to go past a dominant Sinner? These questions will have answers on September 6. Ahead of the semi-final, Sinner has gone onto insult his opponent.

‘Canadian Hockey player’

Labelling him as a ‘Canadian Hockey player’, Sinner reckoned it is ‘pathetic’ that he will have to play Aliassime in the semi-final at the US Open 2025.

On paper, Sinner is the overwhelming favourite, but again, the Canadian can surely give the more-established Italian a run for his money, given the form he has shown over the two weeks in New York.

‘Lot of nerves today’

“Just a lot of nerves today, during the whole match. It wasn’t pretty at all times,” Auger-Aliassime said after his win over Alex de Minaur.

The Canadian got past Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5, 7-6 (4) at the U.S. Open across 4 hours, 10 minutes. He would be well-oiled and not someone who can be taken lightly.