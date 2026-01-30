'Champions Find A Way': Internet Goes Frenzy As Carlos Alcaraz Books Spot In First-Ever Australian Open Final

Carlos Alcaraz's hunt for his maiden Australian Open title to complete his Career Grand Slam titles continues as the player won his five-set semi-final thriller against Alexander Zverev. In the match that lasted five hours and 27 minutes, Carlos Alcaraz edged out Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 at the Rod Laver Arena.

The Spaniard is not set to face either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final. Following his semi-final win, the internet exploded with praise for the young player, as the match saw him come back from health and injury concerns.

Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev To Advance Into Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz, at the age of 22, scripted history as he became the youngest player in the Open Era to reach the final at all Grand Slam tournaments. This record was previously set by Jim Courier in 1993. The Spaniard is currently one win away from completing his Career Grand Slam and could become the youngest player in history to do so.

Advertisement

Alcaraz dominated the first two sets in the Australian Open semi-finals. However, in the ninth game of the third set, the player started limping due to discomfort in his upper thigh. After holding for 5-4, Alcaraz took a medical timeout during the changeover, which visibly upset his rival, Alexander Zverev.

Following the MTO, Zverev won four straight points to force a tiebreaker and later went on to win it. Zverev dominated the fourth set as well and won the tiebreaker. However, Alcaraz came back in the game and clinched the fifth and final set 7-5.

Advertisement

Fans React To Carlos Alcaraz's Semi-Final Win

Up Next Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic