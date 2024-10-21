sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:58 IST, October 21st 2024

Chennai to host first of four back-to-back Challengers in India in February 2025: AITA

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday confirmed that the country will host four ATP Challenger tournaments in February 2025, beginning with an ATP 100 event in Chennai. "The ATP has cleared the dates and venues for the Challenger events," AITA said in a release.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
16:20 IST, October 21st 2024