Published 16:58 IST, October 21st 2024
Chennai to host first of four back-to-back Challengers in India in February 2025: AITA
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday confirmed that the country will host four ATP Challenger tournaments in February 2025, beginning with an ATP 100 event in Chennai. "The ATP has cleared the dates and venues for the Challenger events," AITA said in a release.
- SportFit
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sumit Nagal | Image: PTI
