Coco Gauff Bows Out of US Open in Round of 16 Against Emma Navarro, Failing to Defend Title
Coco Gauff was unable to proceed to the tournament's quarterfinals. The 13th-seeded Emma Navarro defeated the reigning champion at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Coco Gauff, of the United States, serves to Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP
