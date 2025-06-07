Coco Gauff Etches Her Name In The Iconic Roland Garros Clay, Achieves Massive Career Milestone By Defeating Aryna Sabalenka To Win French Open

United States' Coco Gauff holds the tropy after winning the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in Paris | Image: AP

French Open 2025: United States' Coco Gauff has won the French Open Crown after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final at Stade Roland Garros. It was Gauff's maiden title triumph, and she defeated the number one-seeded Belarusian with a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 score line in the summit clash on Saturday. The 1 vs 2 final at Roland Garros was filled with high-intensity action and thrilling moments. Gauff had to fight back after losing the first game to defeat Sabalenka in the final.

The Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka was a historic match-up as it was the first time since 2013 when a number one and two-seeded women's tennis players have reached the final. Sabalenka had clinched the opening game by 7-6, but Gauff rallied back with grace, positioning herself on top gear.

One wide backhand made Gauff the champion of Roland Garros as she fell on the clay in celebration. She soaked in the unbelievable moment as the crowd cheered for her. Not only the US-based tennis star clinched her second Grand Slam title but also netted a prize money of €2.55 million (INR 25 Crore).