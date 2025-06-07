Novak Djokovic Issues Stunning Career Update After Suffering Defeat in French Open Semifinal: ‘I Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings'

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures as he leaves the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris | Image: AP

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic has recently made a bombshell revelation about his future in the game after suffering a semifinal loss to Jannik Sinner. The modern-day tennis icon and the sole active player of the 'Big 3' had expressed that he is locked in to deliver a standout performance at the Wimbledon Championships. However, Djokovic also noted that he does not know whether he will be playing at Stade Roland Garros after 12 months.

Novak Djokovic Hints Upon Semifinal Outing Being His Farewell Match At French Open

A defeat at the French Open Men's Singles Semifinal was the end of the road for Novak Djoković's Roland Garros run. The Serb encountered a heavy loss at the hands of the number one-seeded Jannik Sinner in a tough battle that took place in Court-Phillipe Chatrier for a spot in the summit clash.

After the match, the Serb hinted that this could be his final competitive outing at Stade Roland Garros for the French Open. Novak expressed that it had been his farewell outing in the clay court, the crowd atmosphere was wonderful. He also dropped a bombshell regarding his future in the game.

"I don't know what tomorrow brings in my career. Wimbledon is next. Twelve months at this point in my career is a long time. Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play here in 12 months' time, I don't know," Novak Djokovic said, as quoted by Tenis World.

Djokovic's Hunt Is Getting Arduous!

Novak Djokovic is the sole active player in the 'Big 3' after Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have already called time on their respective careers. With Nadal retiring back in October 2024, Djokovic has an enduring challenge to carry his legacy as an active player at such a time when young and dynamic stars are emerging.

The Serbian tennis player currently has 24 Grand Slam titles and is currently tied with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam titles ever. Novak is aiming for his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam Win to cement his legacy as one of the greatest tennis players on the planet. However, the challenge gets tougher with the rise of stars like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and more.