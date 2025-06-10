'Roland Garros, Do Better!' - Coco Gauff Exposes Size of French Open 2025 Trophy, Fans Left Stunned

Coco Gauff attained a career-high world ranking of number 2 in the WTA rankings after she beat Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open 2025 to clinch her second Grand Slam title, and first after she won the US Open in 2023. The victory in the Roland Garros final was seen by many as a sign that the 21-year-old prodigy can be the next big hope not only for American tennis, but women's tennis as a whole.

However, Gauff has since gone viral on social media for something that was not entirely down to her, but the organisers of the world's only clay court Grand Slam.

In a hilarious Instagram video, Gauff has shown the trophy she received for winning the Slam and contrasted it with the trophy she was presented with on court. And the disparity in the size of the award left many stunned.

"The players should speak up about that. Com’on @rolandgarros!! Do better," said one user in the comments of the Bleacher Report video.

"Seen high school region championship trophies better than that," said another.

"That’s robbery! For the money that they make each event why not make the actual size every year," chimed in another.

"Wow! Real talk!!! That’s messed up. I guess the big one has all of Sabalenka’s excuses in it," added another tongue-in-cheek user.

Many users expressed disappointment that players at the highest level were not given better trophies.

What Next for Coco Gauff?

Gauff will next be seen in Grand Slam action at WImbledon, which gets underway from June 30 and concludes on July 13.

She will be among the favourites and will also be keen to add the iconic grass court grand slam trophy to her burgeoning collection.