sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 02:16 IST, July 6th 2024

Coco Gauff has a chance to reach her first Wimbledon quarterfinal, but is aiming higher than that

Coco Gauff is no stranger to making the fourth round at Wimbledon. She went that far as a 15-year-old newcomer playing in her first Grand Slam tournament in 2019, and then again on her next appearance in 2021.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

02:16 IST, July 6th 2024