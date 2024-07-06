Published 02:16 IST, July 6th 2024

Coco Gauff has a chance to reach her first Wimbledon quarterfinal, but is aiming higher than that

Coco Gauff is no stranger to making the fourth round at Wimbledon. She went that far as a 15-year-old newcomer playing in her first Grand Slam tournament in 2019, and then again on her next appearance in 2021.