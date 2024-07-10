sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:08 IST, July 10th 2024

Daniil Medvedev beats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon and faces defending champ Carlos Alcaraz next

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner has been beaten in the Wimbledon quarterfinals by Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after winning a point against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London | Image: AP
11:08 IST, July 10th 2024