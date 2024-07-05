sb.scorecardresearch
Defending Champion Carlos Alcaraz Comes Back To Beat Frances Tiafoe At Wimbledon In The Third Round

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz came back to eliminate Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 to reach Wimbledon’s fourth round on Friday in an entertaining match between two pals that was filled with moments of brilliance and a series of momentum swings.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carlos Alcaraz beats Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz beats Frances Tiafoe at Wimbledon | Image: AP
22:36 IST, July 5th 2024