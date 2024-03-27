×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 10:41 IST

Defending Miami champ Daniil Medvedev wins 350th career match to reach quarterfinals

Defending Miami Open champion Daniil Medvedev won his 350th career match to move into the quarterfinals for a fourth straight year, beating Dominik Koepfer

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev returns a ball from Dominik Koepfer, of Germany, in their men's singles fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Defending Miami Open champion Daniil Medvedev won his 350th career match to move into the quarterfinals for a fourth straight year, beating Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (5), 6-0 on Tuesday.

After a tight opening set, No. 3 seed Medvedev pulled away to win his ninth straight match in south Florida and continue his run at back-to-back titles.

Advertisement

Medvedev trailed 4-0 in the tiebreaker before rallying to take the set. He said he used that momentum to get out to a fast start and finish his milestone victory.

“I would say before the match, the desire to win is the same, but for sure, the feeling of winning, and during the match while you're winning, is different,” he said. “The feelings are different, but the desire is the same and that's what keeps me going."

Advertisement

Medvedev goes for victory No. 351 on Wednesday against Nicolas Jarry, the No. 22 seed who ousted No. 7 seed Casper Ruud 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, seeded No. 2, improved to 19-1 in matches this year with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Christopher O'Connell to reach the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

In the middle of the match, commentators said a spectator had fainted in the 82 degree temperatures and play was stopped. Sinner came to the sideline and passed up drinks and towels to the person.

Also advancing was Tomas Machac, who reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Matteo Arnaldi.

Advertisement

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will play his fourth-round match later Tuesday.

On the women's side, two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka defeated Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-3 to make the semifinals. It was the second time that Azarenka, 34, has made it to the semifinals this season after going that far just once in 2023. She has won the Miami Open three times.

Advertisement

No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina plays No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 10:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Motor insurance premium growth

Favourable auto sales mix

a few seconds ago
Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake On Nolan's Call

a minute ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India news Live

4 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant

R Ashwin & Rishabh Pant

9 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
Stock market news

RIL, oil marketing firms

9 minutes ago
best crypto casinos

Bitcoin casino sites

10 minutes ago
IGNOU June TEE 2024 Dates Out

IGNOU June TEE dates

10 minutes ago
Naxal

6 Naxalites Killed

19 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto

21 minutes ago
Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev wins 350th matc

22 minutes ago
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

25 minutes ago
Holi 2024: Noida Girl Falls While Trying To Recreate The 'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

26 minutes ago
Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2024

29 minutes ago
Giacomo Raspadori

Acerbi won't be penalized

30 minutes ago
Ram Charan's unseen photo

Ram Charan's Unseen Pic

31 minutes ago
HSBC ASEAN growth fund

HSBC launches $1 bn fund

34 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham

England and Belgium draw

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories12 hours ago

  2. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  3. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo