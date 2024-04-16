Advertisement

Things have been going south for the star tennis player Carlos Alcaraz lately. The Spaniard has been struggling to cope in the games and has missed out on a couple of championship titles. Alcaraz got some gold in his hands at the Indian Wells Masters, but his health has been taking a toll on him lately. Alcaraz looked wobbly at the Miami Open and has been struggling with his form. Amid the injury turmoil, a new update has emerged about the superstar tennis player, and it can indicate some signs of positivity.

Fresh injury update on Carlos Alcaraz emerges after latest withdrawal from latest ATP 500 event

Carlos Alcaraz was supposed to take part in the 2024 Barcelona Open, but the Spaniard withdrew from the tournament before his match-up. The move has sparked concern since it is being indicated that the Spanish Tennis player has been having injury issues. Notably, Alcaraz also withdrew from the Monte-Carlo masters due to physical issues, which, a few days prior to the withdrawal, actually put an early end to one of his practices.

But as per Journalist German Abril, Alcaraz underwent some medical diagnostics in Spain, where he was found to be injury-free. He went on to say that the Spaniard's withdrawal from the Barcelona Open was primarily due to discomfort with his forehand stroke.

Es importante remarcarlo: Carlos Alcaraz NO está lesionado. Así lo confirmaron ayer las pruebas médicas.



El problema es que no tiene buenas sensaciones a la hora de golpear fuerte con la derecha. Es importante que se vuelva a sentir con confianza a la hora de golpear el drive. pic.twitter.com/Fjw3Nr2QIw — Germán R. Abril (@gerebit0)

"It is important to note: Carlos Alcaraz is NOT injured. This was confirmed yesterday by medical tests. The problem is that he doesn't have a good feeling when hitting hard with his forehand. It is important that you feel confident again when hitting the drive," Abril tweeted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Given that Alcaraz is reportedly aiming for the big fish, he might be letting go of some of the ATP tours to keep himself ready for valuable Grand Slam events like the Roland Garros. At this point, the tennis star will avoid picking up any injury while competing, which could be the reason for his withdrawal from the Monte Carlo Masters as well as the Barcelona Open.

With the ATO 500 Madrid Open set to take place next, it is yet to be seen whether the Spaniard will compete in the tournament that will take place in his home country.