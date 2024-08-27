Published 10:48 IST, August 27th 2024

Dominic Thiem, the 2020 champion, ends his US Open career with the cheers he missed when he won

Dominic Thiem never heard the unmistakable sounds of the New York crowd when he won the U.S. Open for his lone Grand Slam title. Arthur Ashe Stadium was nearly empty for his historic comeback on that 2020 night, the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the tournament to be played without fans.