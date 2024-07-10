Published 11:05 IST, July 10th 2024
Donna Vekic nearly quit tennis but now she's in Wimbledon semifinals and will face Jasmine Paolini
Donna Vekic had thought a couple of times about quitting tennis, like when she struggled to get back to her best after knee surgery in 2021. Now she’s happy she stuck with it.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Donna Vekic of Croatia reacts after defeating Lulu Sun of New Zealand in their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:05 IST, July 10th 2024