Updated 31 January 2026 at 16:43 IST
Spirited Elena Rybakina Overpowers Aryna Sabalenka In Convincing Style, World No. 5 Clinches Maiden Australian Open Title
Elena Rybakina clinched her maiden Australian Open title with a dominant victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final on Saturday, January 31.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Elena Rybakina in action against Aryna Sabalenka | Image: AP
Australian Open 2026: World No. 5 Elena Rybakina showcased a dominant performance in the women's singles final, outclassing Aryna Sabalenka to clinch her maiden Australian Open title on Saturday, January 31.
Rybakina won her maiden Australian Open title after convincingly thrashing Sabalenka at the Rod Laver Arena. The Kazakh tennis player clinched her second Grand Slam title after beating Sabalenka 4-6, 6-4, 4-6. The three-set encounter lasted for two hours and 18 minutes.
(More To Follow…)
Advertisement
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 31 January 2026 at 16:33 IST