'I Hope We're Going To...': Elena Rybakina Shares Graceful Message For Aryna Sabalenka Following Australian Open Finals Triumph

Elena Rybakina clinched her second Grand Slam title at the 2026 Australian Open, where she beat world no.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6‑4 4‑6 6-4 on January 31, 2026. Notably, this was Rybakina's maiden Australian Open title.

Elena Rybakina returned to Melbourne after heartbreak in 2023, when she had won the first set but lost the next three sets in the final. This time, however, the player won the first set, and despite losing the second set, she powered through the third to lift her maiden Australian Open title. Notably, this was her second major title since Wimbledon in 2022.

Following the win, during her post-match comments, the world no.3 shared some classy words for her opponent, Aryna Sabalenka, showcasing true sportsmanship.

Elena Rybakina Shares Heartfelt Message For Aryna Sabalenka

In the first Grand Slam final since 2008 featuring players yet to drop a set, Aryna Sabalenka crumbled under pressure at Rod Laver Arena as Rybakina came all guns blazing in the opening game. While Sabalenka won the second set, Rybakina kept her cool and came back from 3-0 in the third set to lift the Australian Open trophy.

Following the match, she shared, "It's hard to find words now, but I want to congratulate Aryna for her amazing results in the last couple of years. I hope we're going to play many more finals together."

Rybakina further thanked the fans, saying, "I want to say thank you to you guys (fans). Thank you so much to Kazakhstan. I felt the support from that corner a lot. It's really a Happy Slam, and I always enjoy coming here and playing in front of you guys."

Aryna Sabalenka Thanks Fans Following Her Australian Open Defeat

The knockout blow was an ace, following which Elena Rybakina walked forward, smiling, and pumped her fist before celebrating with her team. Meanwhile, after the heartbreak, Sabalenka was seen retreating to her chair and draping a white towel over her head to hide the anguish of the loss.