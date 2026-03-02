Flight Cancellations Leave Daniil Medvedev And Other Tennis Stars Stranded In Dubai Amid Tensions In Middle East

Tensions in the Middle East have continued to escalate after the USA and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday. In retaliation, Iran has mounted its attack on US airbases based in Middle East countries and has targeted the likes of Bahrain and the UAE as things stand.

Tennis Stars Stranded In Dubai Due To Tensions In Middle East

World no 11 tennis player Daniil Medvedev is believed to be stuck in Dubai after he clinched the ATP 500 title on Saturday. Medvedev's opponent, Tallon Griekspoor, had to withdraw due to an injury and the Russian didn't really have to toil much. He was supposed to travel to California for the Indian Wells Open but is now stranded in Dubai as flights were suspended due to the ongoing tension. As reported by the Associated Press, Medvedev’s Instagram account reposted on Monday a report from a Russian-language tennis outlet, Bolshe, which said he was safe and staying at a friend’s apartment in Dubai.

ATP issued a statement citing that they are in constant touch with those affected by the suspension of travel operations.



“We are in direct communication with those affected, as well as with tournament organisers and security advisors. At this stage, travel assessments remain subject to ongoing assessment in line with airline operations and official guidance. We will continue to provide appropriate support to ensure players and their teams can depart safely when conditions allow.”

Zimbabwe's Return To Country Delayed After Conflict In Middle East

T20 World Cup 2026 has also been affected as Zimbabwe's return plans from India have hit a major roadblock, as their return to the country has now been postponed. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Zimbabwean players were supposed to return from Monday onwards and they were booked on an Emirates flight. But due to the ongoing conflict, major airports have been shut down and many airlines have cancelled their flights to this particular region. The report stated that Zimbabwe were supposed to return via Dubai to Harare, but that has now been shelved for the unforeseen future.