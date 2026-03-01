Middle East Tension Affects T20 World Cup 2026, Zimbabwe Stranded In India Amid Flight Disruptions

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated rapidly after the USA and Iran conducted coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday. The balance in the region has suddenly derailed after Iran, in retaliation, launched some of the USA bases in various countries with the likes of the UAE and Bahrain. Dubai remains one of the most affected areas, and in the proceedings, it has also affected the T20 World Cup 2026 as it stands.

Zimbabwe's Return To Country Delayed After Conflict In Middle East

Zimbabwe's return plans from India have hit a major pause, as their return to the country has now been postponed. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Zimbabwean players were supposed to return from Monday onwards and they were booked on an Emirates flight. But due to the ongoing conflict, major airports have been shut down and many airlines have cancelled their flights to this particular region. The report stated that Zimbabwe were supposed to return via Dubai to Harare, but that has now been shelved for the unforeseen future.

Zimbabwe coach Justin Sammons failed to provide any clarity after the match. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he stated, "No, not that I've heard of. "When we started the game there wasn't anything. And now we've just been focused on the game, so I've not heard anything since."

South Africa beat Zimbabwe By Five Wickets

Zimbabwe ended their T20 World Cup campaign on a losing note. Batting first, Zimbabwe could only manage to post 153 runs in Delhi. Despite losing wickets at a regular interval captain Sikandar Raza refused to bow down and smashed the Proteas bowlers all over the ground. His fighting 73 of 43 balls helped his country to post a formidable total on the board.

The Proteas did stutter as they lost a couple of quick wickets. But eventful knocks from Dewald Brevis, George Linde and Ryan Rickelton did the job for the Proteas.

