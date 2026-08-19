Former Wimbledon Finalist Nick Kyrgios Takes 'Full Responsibility' After Testing Positive For Cocaine, Provisionally Suspended

Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended from tennis after a positive cocaine test. The former Wimbledon finalist submitted a sample during the Mallorca Open on June 22, and on July 17 a positive test was confirmed on July 17 after he played at Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios Gets Provisional Suspension

The International Tennis Integrity Agency initiated a provisional suspension on August 4 and the Australian does have a right to appeal. He took to Instagram to acknowledge the charges against him. He said, “I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine.

“I made a huge mistake and take full responsibility for it.”

Image: Nick Kyrgios/Instagram

Cocaine is banned as a doping substance during competitions, with lower sanctions possible when used away from events. This suspension means Kyrgios is now barred from the professional tennis circuit, preventing him from competing, coaching, or even attending Grand Slams and official tour tournaments.

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Previously, Jannik Sinner also evaded punishment and was cleared of all the charges after he initially tested positive for anabolic androgenic steroid clostebol in 2024. Iga Swiatek also accepted a one-month ban after she was found positive for the hormone and metabolic modulator trimetazidine.

Kyrgios last played in the Wimbledon doubles with Alexander Bublik but lost in the first round.

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Career decline since 2022

The most recent of Kyrgios’ seven career singles titles was won in his first tournament after the Wimbledon final. He beat Yoshihito Nishioka in the final of the hard-court event in Washington, D.C., in August 2022.

Weeks later he reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals, losing to Karen Khachanov.

After a knee injury in Tokyo in October 2022, Kyrgios played just once in the next two years, citing a wrist injury to miss Wimbledon in 2023.

Kyrgios had a meager 1-4 record in the 2025 season, losing a first-round match in the Australian Open then skipping the next three Grand Slams.