French Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Takes Timeout to Clip Nails, and Netizens Cannot Stop Laughing at Former World No. 1

Naomi Osaka started her French Open 2025 campaign against 10th seed Paula Badosa, which was a tough way for the former world number 1 to begin her Roland Garros campaign.

However, despite winning the first set via a tie-break, she ended up suffering the ridicule of fans on social media for something that had nothing to do with her tennis.

Osaka stunned many by wearing a sakura or cherry blossom-inspired attire, right down to light pink shoes and matching nails.

But it was her false nails that got her into trouble as she ended up having to take a medical break to cut a nail that was giving her some trouble.

The fact that she had to take a toilet break to do that had many fans left in splits. See the best reactions below.

No Respite From Timeout

She won a tight first set but after sacrificing her nail, ended up suferring a collapse as Badosa raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set before losing it 6-1.