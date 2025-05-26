French Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Takes Timeout to Clip Nails, and Netizens Cannot Stop Laughing at Former World No. 1

Updated May 26th 2025, 19:39 IST
Naomi Osaka started her French Open 2025 campaign against 10th seed Paula Badosa, which was a tough way for the former world number 1 to begin her Roland Garros campaign.
However, despite winning the first set via a tie-break, she ended up suffering the ridicule of fans on social media for something that had nothing to do with her tennis.
Osaka stunned many by wearing a sakura or cherry blossom-inspired attire, right down to light pink shoes and matching nails.
But it was her false nails that got her into trouble as she ended up having to take a medical break to cut a nail that was giving her some trouble.
The fact that she had to take a toilet break to do that had many fans left in splits. See the best reactions below.
She won a tight first set but after sacrificing her nail, ended up suferring a collapse as Badosa raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set before losing it 6-1.
It is worth noting that her nails were not the only issue as her physio also taped one of her fingers before sending her back on the court.
Published May 26th 2025, 19:39 IST