  • French Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Takes Timeout to Clip Nails, and Netizens Cannot Stop Laughing at Former World No. 1

Updated May 26th 2025, 19:39 IST

French Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Takes Timeout to Clip Nails, and Netizens Cannot Stop Laughing at Former World No. 1

Former world number 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka took an unusual timeout during her first-round French Open 2025 game, prompting ridicule from social media.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Naomi Osaka Clips Nail
Naomi Osaka took a medical timeout to cut her nails, leaving fans bemused. | Image: AP/X Screengrab

Naomi Osaka started her French Open 2025 campaign against 10th seed Paula Badosa, which was a tough way for the former world number 1 to begin her Roland Garros campaign. 

However, despite winning the first set via a tie-break, she ended up suffering the ridicule of fans on social media for something that had nothing to do with her tennis. 

Osaka stunned many by wearing a sakura or cherry blossom-inspired attire, right down to light pink shoes and matching nails. 

But it was her false nails that got her into trouble as she ended up having to take a medical break to cut a nail that was giving her some trouble. 

See The Incident Here

The fact that she had to take a toilet break to do that had many fans left in splits. See the best reactions below.

No Respite From Timeout

She won a tight first set but after sacrificing her nail, ended up suferring a collapse as Badosa raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set before losing it 6-1. 

It is worth noting that her nails were not the only issue as her physio also taped one of her fingers before sending her back on the court. 

