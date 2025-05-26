com score card
  • Roger Federer Sarcastically Tells Carlos Alcaraz to Retire, Elicits Laughter From Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Updated May 26th 2025, 18:02 IST

Roger Federer Sarcastically Tells Carlos Alcaraz to Retire, Elicits Laughter From Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend Roger Federer and current rising star Carlos Alcaraz had a hilarious exchange ahead of the French Open 2025, which left Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in splits.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Carlos Alcaraz Roger Federer French Open 2025
Carlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer shared a funny moment at the French Open 2025. | Image: X/@rolandgarros

The French Open 2025 kicked off with a heartfelt tribute to Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam-winning former tennis player who won a whopping 14 titles at Roland Garros.

The tribute to Nadal was made all the more special by the fact that Nadal's biggest rivals in Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray joined him on the court. 

And afterwards, the legendary foursome were joined by one of the men that many saw as their successor in Carlos Alcaraz. 

Alcaraz was naturally star struck being among such esteemed company but it ended up leading to a hilarious moment that has since gone viral. 

Federer's Joke Wins Hearts

Alcaraz first exchanged a few choice words with Djokovic, with whom he's been embroilled in a fierce on-court rivalry with. 

He then shook hands with Murray before going over to Federer, who cracked a deadpan joke that had the room in splits. 

"You should try to retire," Roger Federer said tongue-in-cheek to Alcaraz. See the moment below.

Federer One of Alcaraz's Tennis Idols

Interestingly, one of Alcaraz's tennis idols when he was growing up was Federer - alongside compatriot Nadal. 

Alcaraz even admitted that he tried copying some of Federer's mannerisms on court when he was growing up.

"In some way I tried to, you know, as I think every kid wants to imitate him (Roger Federer) a little bit and that’s why I’m trying in every practice [session], in every match, trying to make the people enjoy," he said at the 2024 Laver Cup.

Alcaraz's joke along with Federer may have gone viral, but the reception he saw Nadal get would surely also serve as motivation for him to live up to the kind of careers he saw them accomplish. 

Published May 26th 2025, 18:01 IST