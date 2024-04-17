Advertisement

On Tuesday, April 16, the entry list for the 2024 French Open was announced, with Rafael Nadal qualifying via a protected ranking. The cut-off rankings for the men's singles draw were 99, although Nadal, Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov, Kei Nishikori, and Kwon Soonwoo used the protected ranking method to qualify. The 14-time winner of the Roland Garros hasn't had the best of luck in 2024, appearing only in the Brisbane International and made the quarterfinals. This year, he will also miss the Australian Open and Indian Wells due to injury. He will return to the court in the Barcelona Open on April 16.

Rafael Nadal gets direct entry into French Open 2024

"I came here a bit on a last-minute decision, not knowing if I could play," Nadal revealed, highlighting the uncertainty and obscurity regarding his comeback. Despite the challenges, his love for the game and the Barcelona Open, in particular, remains unfazed. "For me, it's a gift to be able to be here in Barcelona," he stated, acknowledging the special place the tournament holds in his heart.

Nadal has been assigned the No.9 seed via the protected ranking. Novak Djokovic has been seeded first at the French Open, with Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz getting the second and third slots, respectively.

The first entry lists for Roland-Garros 2024 have been announced 🚨#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros)

What is Protected Ranking System?

Special/protected rankings is a feature that permits top-level players to return to play after an extended absence, typically due to injury. On the men's side, the ranking is determined by the player's average ranking over three months following the injury. They can use this provision for the first nine months or tournaments after returning, whichever comes first, and it is extended to twelve months if the player is absent for more than a year. For the women, their ranking remains the same as it was at the time of injury, and they can utilize it for eight tournaments per year, or 12 if they miss more than one year.