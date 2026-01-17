'I Can Beat Anybody': Novak Djokovic Sends Sutble Warning To Carlos Alcaraz And Jannik Sinner Ahead Of 2026 Australian Open

In recent times, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have dominated major tournaments in tennis. That being said, Novak Djokovic has not been that far behind as well. The former World no.1 was by far the third most consistent player on the Grand Slam level in 2025, reaching four semifinals. However, he lost three of them to the Sinner-Alcaraz duo and finished the year as World no. 4.

The 38-year-old is still chasing his historic 25th Grand Slam, which was cut short last season at the Australian Open due to an injury that ended his run in the Open.

Novak Djokovic Seemingly Sends Warning To Carlos Alcaraz And Jannik Sinner

During his pre-match conference on January 17, 2026, Novak Djokovic was asked if he believed he could finally beat either Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open. With a fresh season upon him, the former World no.1 responded that there is a possibility.

Advertisement

Djokovic told the media, "I know that when I'm healthy, when I'm able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together on a given day, I feel like I can beat anybody. If I don't have that self-belief and confidence in myself, I wouldn't be sitting here and talking to you guys or competing."

He further added, "I understand that Sinner and Alcaraz are playing on a different level right now… but that doesn't mean that nobody else has a chance. So I like my chances always, in any tournament, particularly here."

Advertisement

ALSO READ- Novak Djokovic Responds to Retirement Speculation Following Injury Setback as Australian Open Looms

Novak Djokovic In The 2026 Australian Open