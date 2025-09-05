'I Can Beat Alcaraz And Sinner': Novak Djokovic’s Epic Warning Sets The Stage For US Open Semifinal Clash

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot against Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP

Novak Djokovic has issued a bold statement before he gears up for action at the US Open semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz.

The number seven-ranked tennis player had to power through in the competition, and he pushed through to the semifinals of the US Open tennis championships.

Despite having fitness issues, the Serbian tennis player shows no signs of slowing down and has issued a bold message ahead of his semifinal match in the US Open.

Novak Djokovic Delivers A Monumental Message To His Rivals

The US Open semifinal stage has set up an electric clash, with the number three-ranked Carlos Alcaraz locking horns against the legendary Novak Djokovic.

The 38-year-old put a great deal of effort into the tournament as he yearns to secure the record-setting 25th Grand Slam title. He has come close on multiple occasions but has been knocked out by his opponent in the semifinal stage.

Djokovic remains confident ahead of the much-awaited US Open clash and has boldly claimed that he can beat Carlos Alcaraz and the top-ranked Jannik Sinner.

“When I’m in shape and capable of playing my best tennis, I still believe I can beat both Alcaraz and Sinner.

“The most dangerous part is that I need to make a great effort, work very hard, and push my body to its limits to have the chance to face them,” Novak Djokovic said, as quoted by Tennis365.

However, Djokovic mentioned it would be a slightly unfair battle, considering that Alcaraz is coming into the semifinal in top gear while he "already have half an empty tank."

Exciting Clash Awaits Between Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz At The US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic would have a point to prove when they lock horns in their upcoming semifinal clash at the 2025 US Open.

The Serbian would be keen to seal a win and break the semifinal jinx. Alcaraz, on the other hand, would be hungry to put himself in a dominant position in the tournament.