'Will Pick up a Fight': Andy Roddick Reveals Novak Djokovic's Plan With US Open Crowd at During S/F vs Carlos Alcaraz

US Open 2025: Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic would be playing another Gland Slam semi-final in hours from now and the excitement is palpable as he takes on Carlos Alcaraz. While it will not be an easy contest for Djokovic, what works in his favour is the experience he has.

Over the years, it is seen that the best of Djokovic comes to the fore when he is booed by the crowd and former tennis star Andy Roddick reckons that is what the Serbian would try to do when he takes on the higher-ranked Spaniard. Roddick believes Djokovic craves for that situation.

‘He will pick a fight to win’

"I think it’s gonna be chippy. I think if, you know, they come out in the crowds for Carlos, there is no one who craves that situation more on Earth than Novak Djokovic. He will pick a fight to win a fight. I think it’s going to be amazing theatre. Honestly, like, if he gets in and it’s chippy, I think that’s better for Novak. I think he wants to make this about emotion, about angst. He is the best we’ve ever seen in those types of situations," the American tennis legend explained on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast.

Alcaraz or Djokovic - Who Will Win?

It is experience versus youth and that is what makes the contest exciting. Heading into Friday’s semifinal clash, Novak Djokovic leads the head-to-head over Carlos Alcaraz 5-3.