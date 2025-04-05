'I Chose The Lesser Evil': Jannik Sinner Makes Honest Admission On 'Unfair' Doping Ban

It has been a mixed year for Jannik Sinner. After successfully retaining the Australian Open title in January, he accepted a doping ban from the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Jannik Sinner Faced A Three Months Ban

The world No.1 tennis star reached an agreement with the WADA for a three-month ban after two positive drug tests last year. During the Indian Wells Masters, he tested positive for the anabolic steroid clostebol. Earlier, he was penalised by the independent ITIA tribunal, the Tennis Integrity Unit, and as a result, he only lost the prize money and the points he accumulated for winning the tournament.

But WADA appealed against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and subsequently both the parties reached an agreement. Sinner broke his silence for the first time since he was banned and insisted he didn't agree with the ban imposed on him. In an interaction with Sky Sports Italy, he said, "The decision to reach an agreement was very quick, although I did not agree.

"I was very fragile after what happened, because a lot of things happened, even reactions from me that I did not expect. But in life you learn, year after year I get to know myself better, it was very difficult at times, but the people close to me gave me the strength to carry on."

Jannik Sinner's Ban Hasn't Affected His Tennis Career