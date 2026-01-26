Iga Swiatek Scripts History At Australian Open, Becomes Youngest Player In 23 Years To Reach Major Milestone

World no.2 Iga Swiatek beat Maddison Inglis in the fourth round of the Australian Open on January 26, 2026, at the Rod Laver Arena. With the win against Inglis, Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face Elena Rybakina.

The world no.2 dismantled Maddison Inglis 6-0, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena, barely allowing the latter a foothold as the former cruised through the fourth round with ease. The win at the Australian Open's fourth round saw Swiatek find her place next to Serena Williams in the history books.

Iga Swiatek Joins Serena Williams In The Elite List After Win Against Inglis

The Australian Open win against Maddison Inglis sealed her spot for the 14th Grand Slam quarter-final of her career. Notably, she also became the youngest player in 23 years to reach the quarter-finals of six consecutive women’s singles majors. This is a feat which was last achieved by Serena Williams between Roland Garros 2002 and Wimbledon 2003.

The upcoming quarterfinals will also be Iga Swiatek's third Australian Open quarterfinal, leaving the tennis player just three games away from completing a Career Grand Slam.

During her match against Inglis, Swiatek faced some resistance in the second set; however, despite brief moments of competitiveness, Inglis was unable to stem Swiatek's momentum as she finished the game with clinical efficiency.

Swiatek Recorded 50 Hard-Court Wins At Grand Slams