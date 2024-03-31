Advertisement

In the Miami Open doubles final, Australia's M. Ebden and R. Bopanna faced off against Croatia's I. Dodig and A. Krajicek of the United States.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden clinched the Miami Open in style!

The Miami Open doubles championship was won on Sunday by Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden, giving their successful combination yet another significant triumph. After an intense final match that enthralled spectators for an hour and forty-two minutes in Florida, the top-seeded pair prevailed over second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. Bopanna and Ebden won their second championship of the year after demonstrating extraordinary tenacity by coming back from behind to win the crucial tie-breaker.

Fans all throughout the country were thrilled when Bopanna and Ebden made history earlier in the season by winning the Australian Open. It was an incredible feat that catapulted Bopanna to the top of the men's doubles rankings. Bopanna and Ebden, who have already made three appearances in the finals in 2024 and won two of them, have generated hopes for more success all season long.

Bopanna and Ebden demonstrated their ability to manage stressful conditions in the final, producing a valiant comeback after losing the first-set tie-breaker, despite a difficult start. They won 6-7 (3), 6-3, 10-6 to win the Miami Open championship match, demonstrating their resolve and poise in the crucial 10-point tie-breaker. The pair faced nine break points, but they prevailed mostly because of their excellent serving, especially on first serves.

🎾🔥 A DREAM RUN FOR THE DUO! Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden emerged victorious after an epic battle against Ivan Dodic and Austin Krajicek!



🫡 At 44, Bopanna rewrites the record books once more, becoming the oldest Masters 1000 titleholder!



📷 Getty • #RohanBopanna… pic.twitter.com/wfiSkQGP8f — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy)

Miami Masters 🙌@rohanbopanna & @mattebden complete the career Sunshine Double with a 6-7 6-3 10-6 victory over Dodig and Krajicek at #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/HPefvjXaPy — Tennis TV (@TennisTV)

Rohan Bopanna, who is 44 years old, is still breaking records and holding the record for being the oldest person to win a Masters 1000 championship. Age is just a number, as demonstrated by his incredible achievement in Miami, which adds yet another chapter to his already impressive career. In addition, Bopanna is ready to take back the top place in the ATP doubles rankings, proving that he still has it in him to achieve greatness even after an unfortunate early exit at Indian Wells. Bopanna and Ebden are poised for sustained supremacy in the doubles circuit because of their insatiable drive for victory and unyielding resolve.