Seeking to win her first title in four years, India's Ankita Raina on Tuesday entered the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing ITF Women's Gurugram Open here with a swift 6-2, 6-1 victory over compatriot Akanksha Nitture.

Ankita last won a title in 2020 during the Jodhpur W25.

The second-seeded Indian appeared to be in fine touch, with a good mix of serve and a strong forehand as she raced to a 3-0 lead, having earned a break in the second game. She got another break in the eighth game, thus securing the first set.