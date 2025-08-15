Jannik Sinner Addresses The Decision To Bring Back Fitness Coach Umberto Ferrara Following Last Year’s Doping Scandal

Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked tennis player from Italy, has defended his decision to bring back his fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, despite firing him after the doping scandal.

With all roads leading to the US Open in Queens, Sinner emphasised that he would require someone who knew his body better. The tennis player added that situations are different now and that things have changed.

Jannik Sinner Defends Bringing Back Coach Umberto Ferrara After Doping Row

To add some context, Jannik Sinner parted ways with fitness coach Umberto Ferrara and physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi after he tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid.

In two separate tests taken during the Indian Wells Open in 2024, the top-ranked tennis player tested positive for clostebol in his body.

Sinner had claimed that his physiotherapist utilised a non-prescribed spray to heal his finger cut and gave him a massage, which had resulted in him testing positive.

Upon bringing Umberto Ferrara back into his entourage, Jannik Sinner insisted things were different now and said that he required someone who knew his body better than anyone.

“It was a different situation. Now everything is different. I felt like, at this point, I needed someone who knew my body better.

"We worked together for about two years before this break. His work has brought me a lot of benefits. We worked on every area of my body; mobility, stability, and even my body’s endurance has improved. I think he did a great job," Jannik Sinner said to the reporters.

Jannik Sinner Set For Semifinal Clash Against Terence Atmane

Jannik Sinner has been on a roll in the Cincinnati Open after defeating Felix-Auger Aliassime at the quarter-finals. The Italian tennis player has put up a firm performance and has been stronger than ever.

Despite missing out on key events during the three-month ban from 9 February until 4 May, Sinner wants to make use of the time he has left in the competitive season by putting in his best performance while in action.