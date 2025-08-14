Venus Williams Set to Make US Open Comeback Aged 45 - A Year After Having Surgery And Taking Break From Tennis

American tennis legend Venus Williams, the elder sister of Serena Williams, will compete in the US Open 2025 women's singles draw after being granted a wild card for the Grand Slam - despite being 45 years old and having to undergo surgery the year prior.

Venus will also compete in the mixed doubles bracket where she will be paired with compatriot Reilly Opelka, but all eyes will be on how she fares in singles competition.

The elder Williams sister, although now dwarfed by her younger sister's legacy, remains a trailblazer in her own right and has won 7 singles Grand Slam titles - as well as 16 further Grand Slams in women's doubles (14) and mixed doubles events.

And she will now become the oldest singles player to compete at Flushing Meadows since Renee Richards, aged 47 in 1981.

The Venus Williams Comeback Story

The comeback is all the more inspirational when you factor in the fact that she had to take a 16-month break to undergo surgery to remove fibroids from her uterus.

"On this day 1 year ago I was having surgery, an open myomectomy to remove fibroids and a large focal adenomyoma that was imbedded in the muscle of my uterus," Williams wrote on Instagram.

"What a difference a year makes! I played my first tournament in over 16 months and I am now preparing for the US Open. This post is in celebration of the last day of fibroid awareness month. There can be happy endings!"

How Will She Fare Upon Return?

However, it is also worth noting that this comeback might not last too long into the Grand Slam as it will be a challenge for the elder Williams.

She is currently ranked 577 in the world, meaning she could have only played the tournament via a wildcard as her ranking ensures neither automatic qualification nor qualification for the qualifiers.

She beat Peyton Sterns in her first match since coming back but then suffered back-to-back losses, first to Magdalena Frech in the Washinton Open and then to Jessica Bouzas in the Cincinnati Open.