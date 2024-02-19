Jannik Sinner waves to fans as he arrives at Leonardo da Vinci airport in Fiumicino, Italy | Image: AP

Jannik Sinner won the ABN Amro Open on Sunday in his first tournament since capturing the Australian Open title .

The top-seeded Sinner, playing his second straight Rotterdam final, beat fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4.

Sinner extended his perfect record against the Australian to 7-0.

Sinner lost last year's final to Daniil Medvedev.