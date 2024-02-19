Updated February 19th, 2024 at 07:55 IST

Jannik Sinner beats de Minaur at Rotterdam final in first tournament since winning Australian Open

Playing in his second consecutive Rotterdam final, top-seeded Jannik Sinner defeated fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4.Sinner increased his unbeaten run against the Australian to seven goals.

Associated Press Television News
Jannik Sinner waves to fans as he arrives at Leonardo da Vinci airport in Fiumicino, Italy | Image: AP
Jannik Sinner won the ABN Amro Open on Sunday in his first tournament since capturing the Australian Open title .

The top-seeded Sinner, playing his second straight Rotterdam final, beat fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4.

Sinner extended his perfect record against the Australian to 7-0.

Sinner lost last year's final to Daniil Medvedev.

