Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming: How To Watch The AO 25 Men's Singles Final In India, UK, US?

It's time for the summit clash at the Australian Open 2025 as the tournament has reached a pivotal stage in the competition. Defending champion Jannik Sinner will be aiming for a successful title defense after he went toe-to-toe against Ben Shelton in the semis. But the defending champ could face resistance from Alexander Zverev, who would be hungry for a title win after receiving a golden chance in the semis after Novak Djokovic had to retire from the match due to injury. Ahead of the competition, take a look at all the details you need to know, including the timings, venue, and more.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final match take place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final match will take place on Friday, January 25, 2025. The match will take place at 02:00 PM IST.

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final match take place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final match at the Australian Open will take place at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, Australia.

How to watch the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final match live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final match live streaming via SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How to watch the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final match live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final match live telecast via Sony Sports Network [Channels: Sony Sports Ten 5 | Sony Sports Ten 3 | Sony Sports Ten 4 | Sony Sports Ten 2].

How to watch the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final match live in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final match live via ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

How to watch the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final match live in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final match live via Eurosport. The match will take place at 03:30 AM GMT

How to watch the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open Final match live in Australia?