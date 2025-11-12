Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The ATP Finals Match Live In India?

The ATP Finals has set up a spectacular group-stage clash as home-favourite Jannik Sinner will be in action against Alexander Zverev. The high-octane encounter promises thrill and drama as the stakes are higher than ever in the group-stage match-up. A win would push the victor a step ahead in the knockouts.

Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will eye a spot in the semifinal, and a nervy battle is on the cards. Power, precision and game plan would be key in the competition. It's always fireworks when seasoned experience collides with young power, and the crowd in Inalpi are in for a blockbuster.

Jannik Sinner And Alexander Zverev To Lock Horns In Must-Win Clash

Jannik Sinner is coming through a spectacular year in 2025. With a consistent performance at the ATP masters event and a triumph at the Australian Open, he has been pushing aggressively in the competition.

The Italian's ability to thrive under pressure and explosive baseline play would be key for him in the must-win group-stage match against Alexander Zverev.

Advertisement

Fans will be rooting for the home favourite, and Sinner will be channelling all the energy in his duel.

Advertisement

Alexander Zverev is someone who thrives in indoor conditions, and he is no stranger to the ATP Finals event after winning the trophy twice in his career. The German athlete's serve and groundstrokes will be key in the competition against Sinner.

Zverev's experience would be key as he heads into the clinical clash. He would be a dangerous opponent, and turning defence into offence against Sinner would play a vital role for him.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, ATP Finals Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev ATP Finals Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev ATP Finals match will take place on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Where Will The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev ATP Finals Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev ATP Finals match will take place at the Pala Alpitour in Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

What Time Will The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev ATP Finals Match Start?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev ATP Finals match will start at 01:00 AM IST onwards.

Where Can You Watch The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev ATP Finals Match On Live TV?

The Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, ATP Finals match will have a live broadcast in India via the Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime ATP Finals Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?