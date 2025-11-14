Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The ATP Finals Match Live In India?

Following the Alcaraz vs Musetti clash, the ATP Finals would have another big-money clash as Jannik Sinner would lock horns against Ben Shelton in a group-stage clash that will determine the next semifinalist.

Carlos Alcaraz secured an easy win over Lorenzo Musetti, and the onus now remains on Sinner and Shelton to stand and deliver in the competition.

The stakes could not be any higher as a semifinal spot is on the line. There will be drama and intensity in the competition as Sinner is looking to make it to the semis, while Shelton will fight to make history.

Jannik Sinner And Ben Shelton Lock Horns For The Semifinals Spot

Jannik Sinner enters the competition as the leading favourite following a stellar 2025 season. His baseline play and the ability to thrive under pressure make him a genuine threat, as he can shine in big moments.

The Italian has had deep runs across the ATP Masters events and also secured the title at the Australian Open. The Italian would have a passionate crowd behind him, and he would look to channel their energy in the competition.

Ben Shelton is yearning to make a significant impact in the competition. As a young and exciting player in the game, his fearless shot-making in indoor conditions will be clinical against Sinner.

The American is looking to make a big statement in one of the season's biggest events, and doing it against Sinner would prove a huge point with his raw power and unpredictable nature.

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton, ATP Finals Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton ATP Finals Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton ATP Finals match will take place on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Where Will The Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton ATP Finals Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton ATP Finals match will take place at the Pala Alpitour in Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

What Time Will The Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton ATP Finals Match Start?

The Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton ATP Finals match will start at 06:30 PM IST onwards.

Where Can You Watch The Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton ATP Finals Match On Live TV?

The Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton, ATP Finals match will have a live broadcast in India via the Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime ATP Finals Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?