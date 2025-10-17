Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Six Kings Slam Final Match In India?

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz during the Trophy Ceremony of US Open | Image: Associated Press

Six Kings Slam: Another final clash on the cards between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the ongoing Six Kings Slam on Friday, October 17. The high-voltage fixture is set to kick off at 10 PM IST in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two youngsters, Alcaraz and Sinner, have faced 15 times against each other but the Spaniard has an edge over Sinner. Out of 15 games, Carlos Alcaraz sealed 10 wins, while Sinner clinched victories in five matches. The last time, Alcaraz and Sinner faced each other in the men's singles final at the US Open 2025, where the 22-year-old Spaniard sealed a win over the Italian. Carlos Alcaraz sealed a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Jannik Sinner in the finals at the US Open 2025.

Jannik Sinner confirmed his spot in the final after sealing a dominating 6-4, 6-2 win over the Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, on Thursday, October 16.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz marched into the finals after beating American star Taylor Fritz in the second semi-final match at the ongoing tournament on October 16.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Six Kings Slam Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Six Kings Slam Final match take place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Six Kings Slam Final match will take place on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Six Kings Slam Final match take place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Six Kings Slam Final match will take place in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Six Kings Slam Final match start?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Six Kings Slam Final match will start at 10 PM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Six Kings Slam Final match on live TV?

The Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Six Kings Slam Final match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz Six Kings Slam Final match be watched on live streaming?