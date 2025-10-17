Novak Djokovic Lavishes Praise On Jannik Sinner Following Defeat In Six Kings Slam Semi-Final: 'I Was Just Trying To Hang In There'

Six Kings Slam: After the defeat in the semi-finals at the ongoing Six Kings Slam, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic heaped praise on world number 2 and Italian star Jannik Sinner.

In the semi-finals, Novak Djokovic conceded a straight-set defeat against the Sinner on Thursday, October 16. Sinner clinched a stunning 6-4, 6-2 win over the Serbian to confirm his spot in the finals.

Novak Djokovic Hails Jannik Sinner After Defeat At Six Kings Slam

While speaking after the match, Novak Djokovic said that he tried his best to 'intimidate' Sinner, but it didn't work.

“I'm sorry you couldn't see a longer match today, it's his fault, not my fault! I tried to intimidate him a little bit at that last game with the 0-15 point, but it didn't work," Djokovic said after the end of the match.

Djokovic praised Sinner for giving a tough fight during the match, saying that the Italian was 'smacking' the ball in all the corners. Djokovic also wished him luck for the finals.

“Look, it felt like a runaway train. He was smacking the ball from all corners. I was just trying to hang in there, but he was just too good, so well done to him and good luck in the finals," he added.

Novak Djokovic accepted that it's getting difficult for him to win against Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. However, he added that he will keep challenging them until he succeeds.

“Jokes aside, I still have the drive. Obviously, I know that it's becoming much more difficult for me to get a win against Jannik and Carlos, particularly. I'm gonna still keep on challenging them, and until it happens, let's see," he further added.

Jannik Sinner To Face Carlos Alcaraz In The Finals

It was Djokovic's seventh defeat against the world number 2.

Now, Jannik Sinner will square off against his arch-rival and world number 1, Carlos Alcaraz in the final at the ongoing Six Kings Slam on Friday, October 17.