Jannik Sinner vs. Denis Shapovalov Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Third Round Match Live In India?

The Round of 32 at the US Open gets interesting as the world number one Jannik Sinner is all set to lock horns against Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

Jannik Sinner has been in solid form after clinching titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. The Italian is on a hot streak, but Denis Shapovalov has enjoyed a solid run in 2025.

The Canadian tennis star is coming off a serious knee issue and has pulled off a solid resurgence so far. Denis Shapovalov secured titles at the Los Cabos and Dallas events and continues to build up with his good performance in the game.

Jannik Sinner and Denis Shapovalov Set To Lock Horns At US Open RO32

Jannik Sinner entered the US Open in supreme form after claiming solid wins over Vit Kopriva and then a straight-set win over Alexei Popyrin to reach the round of 32 contest.

The Italian tennis player showcased consistency and tactical strategy making throughout his US Open campaign. His court-coverage abilities would be an added plus against the 29th-ranked Canadian tennis player.

The number 29-ranked Denis Shapovalov is also coming up strong at the Flushing Meadows after defeating Marton Fucsovics and Valentin Royer.

The Canadian showcased heightened mental stability and also displayed his aggressive baseline play, using it to his advantage.

Sinner and Shapovalov would face off against each other in what would be their second career meeting. Interestingly, the Canadian boasts a 1-0 head-to-head lead after defeating the Italian in a five-set win at the 2021 Australian Open.

However, Jannik Sinner remains the favourite to seal the win in the round of 32 over Denis Shapovalov. The Italian has a 14-1 record on hard courts in 2025, a straight-set win looks likely.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov US Open Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov US Open Match will take place on Saturday, August 30, 2025, from 10:10 PM IST onwards.

Where Will The Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov US Open Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov US Open Match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

How To Watch The Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov US Open Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Denis Shapovalov US Open Match live on the JioHostar app and website with a subscription.