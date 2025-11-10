Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The ATP Finals Match Live In India?

Italy's Jannik Sinner left, and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime shake hands after the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament | Image: AP

The ATP Finals will deliver a thrilling encounter as Jannik Sinner will lock horns against Felix Auger-Aliassime in a significant group-stage clash. Both of them are looking to make a significant impact in the competition and shape up their semifinal hopes with a win.

Sinner and Auger-Aliassime will be hungrier than ever in the season-ending Tennis competition when they battle in the group-stage encounter. It will be more than just that, as both superstars will vie for supremacy in the competition.

Jannik Sinner Meets Felix-Auger-Aliassime In The ATP Final Group-Stage

Jannik Sinner has had one of his finest runs in 2025 with proper momentum and leverage to his side. The Italian will be comfortable while battling on his home turf in Turin. His form on the indoor hard courts has been strong, and he would look to capitalise on it.

Some of Sinner's notable accomplishments on hard court would be the runner-up finish at the US Open and winning the Masters 1000 title in Madrid. The crowd is expected to back up their home boy in the competition.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a topsy-turvy season as he struggled with some inconsistency and injury issues. But the Canadian managed to push himself into the top eight and bag a spot in the ATP Finals.

Auger-Aliassime pushed for wins in Basel, where he clinched the title. He also soared in Paris by reaching the semifinals. His tenacious baseline play and dominant serve would pose a major threat to Sinner in the competition.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, ATP Finals Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime ATP Finals Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, ATP Finals match will take place on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Where Will The Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime ATP Finals Match Take Place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime ATP Finals match will take place at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

What Time Will The Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime ATP Finals Match Start?

The Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime ATP Finals match will start at 1:00 AM IST on Sunday.

Where Can You Watch The Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime ATP Finals Match On Live TV?

The Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, ATP Finals match will have a live broadcast in India via the Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger-Aliassime ATP Finals Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?