Novak Djokovic Teases His Dream Retirement Stage, But Acknowledges It Could Be Out of Reach

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the ATP 250 tennis tournament final match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, in Athens, Greece | Image: AP

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis icon, has opened up on his intention to call time on his career at the Olympic stage. His ambition is to push through and play beyond his 40s and feature in the quadrennial event one more time.

Djokovic is coming off a heroic win at the inaugural Hellenic Championship, defeating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the final. The Serbian fought tooth and nail against Musetti in a gruelling three-hour contest to clinch his 101st career title.

Novak Djokovic Drops A Hint About Where He’d Like To Retire

At the Paris Olympics, Novak Djokovic fulfilled one of his biggest dreams of winning the Gold medal for Serbia. It was a historic instance for the Serb as he stood at the top with his gold medal.

Djokovic wants to run it back in the upcoming Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles. It is his greatest ambition to retire on the grand stage with the Serbian flag draped around him.

Advertisement

“I’ve always had this throughout my life and my career. I’ve always had a schedule in my head for a year or more, what I want, how I want it.

“Since I’ve achieved absolutely all possible goals, I said about the 2028 Olympics because I wanted to play for so many more years. So maybe ending up at the Olympic Games with the Serbian flag, that would be nice,” Novak Djokovic said, as quoted by Tennis365.

Advertisement

However, Djokovic also admitted that his ambitions could be out of reach as the age factor would have a significant impact on him. He acknowledged that some things remain out of his control and will try to remain as healthy as possible.

Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Final

Following Novak Djokovic's historic career-title win at the Athens Open, an unfortunate update followed as the Serbian tennis player withdrew from the competition. On social media, Djokovic revealed that he has sustained a shoulder injury, which forced him to withdraw from the ATP Finals.

Lorenzo Musetti will replace Novak Djokovic in the Jimmy Connors group, which features stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.