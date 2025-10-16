Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Six Kings Slam Semi-Final Match In India?

Six Kings Slam: World number 2 Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic in the first semi-final match at the ongoing Six Kings Slam, in Riyadh, on Thursday, October 16.

The match between the two tennis stars will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic have played each other 10 times. Out of which Djokovic has clinched four wins, and Sinner sealed six matches. As per the head-to-head record, the world number 2 will have an edge over the Serbian in the upcoming match. However, only time will tell who will make it into the final.

Jannik Sinner made his way to the semi-finals after beating Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas. On the other hand, Djokovic was given a straight entry into the semi-finals at the Six Kings Slam. In the second semi-final match of the Six Kings Slam, Taylor Fritz will square off against Carlos Alcaraz.

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic, Six Kings Slam Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Six Kings Slam Semi-Final match take place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Six Kings Slam Semi-Final match will take place on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Six Kings Slam Semi-Final match take place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Six Kings Slam Semi-Final match will take place in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Six Kings Slam Semi-Final match start?

The Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Six Kings Slam Semi-Final match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Six Kings Slam Semi-Final match on live TV?

The Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Six Kings Slam Semi-Final match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Six Kings Slam Semi-Final match be watched on live streaming?